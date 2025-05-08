  • Thursday, 8th May, 2025

Retired DIG Ari Eyes Senate in 2027

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Immediate past Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police in charge of Operations,  Mohammed Ali Ari(rtd),  has indicated interest to  contest for  Senatorial position in 2027 election.

DIG Ari, who was Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2 Police Command, comprising Lagos and Ogun states, is contesting for the  Nasarawa  South Senatorial District, which covers  five local government areas on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ari, in a statement, expressed confidence of defeating his opponents.

“l don’t have any strong rival. My people want me because they believe in me. They believe that l will represent their interest adequately at the Senate.  I am very sure of winning the primary and the election proper,” he said.

While he was AIG in charge of Zone 2 Police Command, Ari’s  exemplary performances were highly commended by Lagosians and Ogun State 

