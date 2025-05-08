Oyetola Hails FEC on Newly Approved National Marine, Blue Economy Policy

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Wednesday hailed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving the country’s first-ever National Marine and Blue Economy Policy.

He hinted that Nigeria has taken a bold step toward unlocking the full potential of its marine and coastal resources, adding that the landmark approval marks a watershed moment in Nigeria’s economic and environmental trajectory.

Oyetola, expressed strong optimism that the policy will lay the foundation for sustainable prosperity for the country even as he described the policy as a visionary framework for national development.

The Blue Economy Minister in a statement by his Media and Communication Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, said: “The decision by FEC is timely and transformative. The new policy will serve as a strategic guide for the development of the marine and blue economy sector over the next ten years, helping Nigeria harness the full value of its oceans, seas, rivers, and inland waterways.

“The document provides not just policy direction, but a long-term implementation plan that aligns environmental protection with inclusive economic growth. This is a defining moment for our nation,” Oyetola said shortly after the policy’s approval.”

He further added, “The Federal Executive Council’s endorsement of this visionary policy signals a new dawn for Nigeria’s engagement with its marine and aquatic resources. It is not just a policy document — it is a bold declaration of intent.”

He emphasised that the policy is designed to function as a living document, adaptable over time and responsive to global advancements, domestic realities, and sectoral innovation.

Oyetola explained that the policy was developed through a rigorous, inclusive process involving multilevel consultations with critical stakeholders across the country.

He underscored the importance of that collaborative approach, noting that it lends both credibility and practicality to the final product. “This is not a top-down document. It is the outcome of patient dialogue, expert input, and stakeholder consensus. That is why we are confident in its impact,” he said.

The Minister noted that Nigeria’s coastal and marine assets — spanning 853 kilometers of coastline and extensive inland waterways — have remained largely underutilised for decades, stating: “With the new policy in place, the country now has a comprehensive blueprint to transform these resources into drivers of economic diversification, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

“We now have a policy that speaks to our aspirations and gives us the tools to achieve them. From maritime trade and aquaculture to blue tourism and clean ocean energy, this policy presents clear pathways to national development,” Oyetola remarked.