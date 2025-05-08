NSE President Advocates Global Standards for African Engineering

Funmi Ogundare

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Aina Oguntala, has called on African engineering institutions to align more closely with international standards while nurturing local talent.

Oguntala made the call recently at the African Content Collaboration session of the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, where she also received an award of honour in recognition of her leadership and contributions to engineering development in Africa.

At the conference themed ‘Local Content Development and Partnership for Africa’ s Energy Sustainability’, she emphasised the need for curriculum reform, faculty development, stronger industry engagement, innovation and infrastructure investment.

She underscored the importance of adapting global best practices to local contexts and leveraging digital tools to better connect academia with industry.

During the Q&A segment, the NSE president and other panelists addressed practical strategies for implementation and regional collaboration.

Oguntala also reinforced the NSE’s leadership in championing engineering-driven solutions and advancing local content across Africa’s energy landscape.

Lagos Confirms Dates for 2025 Public Service Exams

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that the year 2025 public service examinations will take place as planned, from May 13 to 19, at the Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Magodo.

The Director of the state Examinations Board, Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo, in a statement, reassured registered candidates across all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that there will be no changes to the examination schedule.

Candidates have been instructed to log into the Examinations Board Portal (https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng) with their registration credentials to print their exam slips and sitting arrangements.