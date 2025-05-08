London Set To Honour Nigerian Sporting Legends In Landmark Awards Gala

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A major international event celebrating Nigerian excellence in global sport will take place in London on September 15, 2025, as the United Kingdom prepares to host the inaugural Nigeria UK Sports Awards (NUKSA) Fundraiser and Gala.

The prestigious event will honour athletes of Nigerian heritage who have excelled in sports across the UK, recognising their achievements on the field and their lasting impact in the sporting community.

From footballers lighting up Premier League stadiums to Olympic medallists, coaches, and broadcasters, the NUKSA Awards will bring together a distinguished lineup of honourees whose roots trace back to Nigeria.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the chief organiser of the Awards, David Doherty, said: “This is not just an awards night—it’s a celebration of Nigerian excellence on foreign soil. We are showcasing the brilliance of our people who are excelling globally while keeping their identity and heritage proudly Nigerian.”

The event will also shine a light on sports administrators and media professionals of Nigerian descent, whose behind-the-scene roles continue to shape many success stories in the UK sporting world.

Notably, the NUKSA Gala is more than celebration—it is a mission-driven fundraiser aimed at giving back to Nigeria.

The funds raised on the night will support youth sports development programmes across Nigeria, focusing on grassroots talent discovery, access to training, and building a sustainable sporting future for young Nigerians.

The Media Consultant for the event, Gabriel Wole Omoogun, emphasised the impact: “The sporting talent in Nigeria is undeniable. What we lack is structured support. This gala will help bridge that gap by investing directly into our communities—helping the next Victor Osimhen or Tobi Amusan rise from the grassroots with the right training and opportunity.”

Dignitaries from Nigeria and the UK, including sports stakeholders, diplomats, and cultural figures, are expected to attend the gala, which will feature an awards ceremony, cultural performances and fundraising activities.

The Nigeria UK Sports Awards signals a proud moment for Nigerians at home and abroad—a night of honour, unity and renewed commitment to building the future of sport in the fatherland.