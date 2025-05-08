  • Thursday, 8th May, 2025

Lagos Confirms Dates for 2025 Public Service Exams

Nigeria | 57 minutes ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that the year 2025 public service examinations will take place as planned, from May 13 to 19, at the Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Magodo.

The Director of the state Examinations Board, Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo, in a statement, reassured registered candidates across all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that there will be no changes to the examination schedule.

Candidates have been instructed to log into the Examinations Board Portal (https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng) with their registration credentials to print their exam slips and sitting arrangements. 

Orunsolu emphasised the importance of coming prepared with printed slips and valid identification such as a staff ID, NIN, or LASRRA card.

“To ensure a smooth conduct of the exams, the use of electronic devices including mobile phones, iPads and smart watches will not be allowed within the examination halls,” he said.

The director also urged candidates to adhere strictly to the examination guidelines and wished them success in this critical step towards career advancement in the state’s public service.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.