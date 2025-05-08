  • Thursday, 8th May, 2025

Katsina Deploys 340 Tractors in LGs for Farming

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Katsina State Government has concluded plans to deploy 340 tractors to the 34 local government areas of the state for the 2025 wet season farming activities.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Professor Ahmed Mohammed, said each local government would receive 10 tractors, totalling 340 tractors.

At a press conference after the executive council meeting, Mohammed explained that the government would establish a mini Agricultural Mechanisation Centre in each of the 34 local governments.

He explained that the 340 tractors would be managed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), warning that the tractors are not for sale.

Mohammed said: “Following the landmark commissioning of the Katsina State Agricultural Mechanization Centre by the president on May 2nd, the council has approved these mini-centres.

“The centres will include administrative buildings, mini mechanical workshops for routine servicing, and designated parking spaces for tractors and equipment. We urge the public to refrain from calling or pressuring government officials to acquire tractors. 

“Instead, interested farmers should visit the agricultural mechanization centre in their local government, submit their request, and clearly state the size of land they intend to cultivate.”

