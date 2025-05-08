Family Unveils Events to Mark 10th Anniversary of Late Ooni of Ife, Oba Sijuwade

Vanessa Obioha

The family of the late Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, in collaboration with the National Council of Traditional Rulers, has unveiled a series of events to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his passing.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Prince Adejuwon Sijuwade, the monarch’s grandson, announced a line-up of activities designed to honour the legacy of the revered traditional ruler and inspire both young people and leaders.

Among the key events is a leadership debate series themed “Traditional Governance vs. Modern Democracy: Which Best Preserves Cultural Heritage?” to be hosted in Lagos, Ile-Ife, and Abeokuta. The debate aims to engage young voices on issues of leadership, culture, unity, and progress. Participating schools include King’s College, Lagos; Abeokuta Grammar School—Oba Sijuwade’s alma mater; and Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife. The final debate will take place on July 25, 2025.

A Grand Memorial Exhibition curated by cultural historian and archivist Dr. Oludamola Adebowale will showcase rare photographs, personal belongings, and archival materials from Oba Sijuwade’s life and reign, many of which will be displayed publicly for the first time. The exhibition will draw from collections at the National Archives of Nigeria, the UK National Archives, Horniman Museum & Gardens (UK), and the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (Florida), home of the Dr. Niara Sudarkasa Collection and also the Sijuwade Personal Collection.

Also planned is a national symposium titled “Unifying and Securing Nigeria’s Future Through Traditional Institutions,” which will convene traditional rulers, scholars, and policymakers to discuss the evolving role of indigenous leadership in peacebuilding, governance, and national identity.

The commemoration will conclude with a Thanksgiving service and solemn prayers at the late Ooni’s mausoleum.

According to Prince Sijuwade, the memorial is not only a tribute to the late Ooni but also a call to reflect on the enduring values he embodied: peace, dignity, diplomacy, cultural pride, and progressive leadership.

“Today marks not merely the commencement of the series of memorial events, it marks a reaffirmation of a profound legacy; a legacy built on unity, leadership, tradition and foresight,” he said. “His Imperial Majesty was not only a traditional ruler, but he was a bridge builder, cultural diplomat and global statesman who dedicated his life to uplifting his people and forging lasting bonds across Nigeria, Africa and the wider world.”

Politician and publisher of Ovation Magazine, who is also a member of the planning committee and friend to the family, Dele Momodu, echoed similar sentiments, recalling his experience with the late Ooni in the 80s and how he was keen on the unity of the nation.

“Baba wanted unity in Nigeria, and he worked very, very hard for it,” he said.

“And I think there is no time better than now to go back to our history and learn how he did it because today, everything is in chaos,” he added.

Oba Sijuwade, the 50th Ooni of Ife, ascended the throne in 1980 and ruled till his death on July 28, 2015. Representing the current Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, HRH Oba Muraina Adebanjo Adedini, the Asoya of Isoya, described his predecessor’s reign as one marked by “a commitment to peace, progress, and the promotion of Yoruba culture both at home and in the diaspora.”

The family also unveiled long-term legacy projects, including the installation of a Nubian Jak Blue Plaque at his former London residence to commemorate his contributions to global cultural diplomacy; the launch of a commemorative book chronicling his life, leadership, and international engagements; and the development of the Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall and Museum in Ile-Ife to preserve his legacy and Yoruba heritage.