Edo Receives National Sports Festival Torch

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Government yesterday received the Torch of Unity for the 22nd National Sports Festival, an event slated to take place in Ogun from May 16th to 30th, 2025.

Governor Monday Okpebholo who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, received the torch from the team leader of the National Sports Commission delegation, Mbora Ikana, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Friday Aghedo, stated that while receiving the torch, Idahosa commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for transforming the country’s sports sector, uniting the people, and rekindling hopes amongst the Nigerian youths.

Idahosa further expressed optimism on the outcome of the National Sports Festival, noting that with the magnitude of investment and commitment by the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration in revamping the sports sector of Edo State, he was sure that the Edo team would make Edo people proud.

“I want to thank the President, His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for using sports to bring all the youths of Edo State and across the country together.

“For us in Edo, we are ready to support the Edo State Sports Commission to win medals and we are very sure that they are going to come home top position,” Idahosa enthused.

In his address, the Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Desmond Amadin, commended the laudable impact of Governor Okpebholo in equipping and transforming the sports sector of the state.

The NSC team was led to Benin City by Mrs Mbora Ikana.