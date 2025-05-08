Edo Govt Directs Okpella Kingmakers to Begin Selection Process of New Okuokpellagbe

•Fixes Saturday 10th May, 2025 for exercise

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Etsako East Local Government Council has officially directed the Okpella Traditional Council and kingmakers to commence the process of selecting a new Okuokpellagbe of Okpella following the dethronement of the former king, Engr. Lukeman Akemokue.

In a letter addressed to the Most Senior Village Head (Daudu) in Okpella and the Okpella Traditional Council, the local government confirmed that the Edo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs had mandated the commencement of the selection process to fill the empty vacuum with immediate effect.

According to the letter signed by the Executive Chairman, Solomon Oghuma, the Okpella Traditional Council had already held a meeting on Saturday, April 3, 2025, and fixed Saturday, May 10, 2025, as the date for the selection/election of the new traditional ruler.

The process will take place at the Imiokhewa Village Town Hall, Ogute-Oke Ruling Branch of Okpella Clan, in Etsako East Local Government Area.

The council also stated that a government representative would be present to witness the proceedings, ensuring compliance with the law. The letter emphasized that this directive supersedes any previous instructions on the matter.

The former Okuokpellagbe, Engr. Lukeman Akemokue, was dethroned following an official revocation of his appointment by the state government on the ground of non-compliance with the existing law and traditions.

When contacted, one of the Kingmakers who does not want his name in print, commended the governor for taking a bold step in line with the law of chieftaincy to avoid any vacuum.

Meanwhile, some members of the community are of the opinion for a longer period, majority of the kingmakers are of the view that the proper step has been taken, hence the issue should be dealt with once and for all.

According to the statement, all interested aspirants from the Oteku Clan are to converge on Ogute for the exercise, tentatively fixed for Saturday, 10th May, 2025.