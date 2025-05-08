Early Detection Can Offer Permanent Cure for Cancer, Says Physician

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





A gynaecologist at Asokoro General Hospital in Abuja, Dr. Mary Clement, underscored the importance of early clinical judgment.

As strategy to encourage more Nigerians to embrace early cancer screening, Clement appealed to federal and state governments to subsidize the cost.

The physician stated this during the OncoSeek Cancer Training for journalists, an initiative aimed at deepening media understanding of cancer diagnostics.

Clement said that biopsy and imaging, such as MRI scans, when used in early detection of cancer can help in ensuring prompt treatment and possible cure of the aliment.

“Before you tell a patient they have cancer, it takes a constellation of investigations. Early detection is powerful, not just for diagnosis but for cure.

“Some cervical and breast cancers can be completely treated if caught early, sometimes without chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

“I want to tell the general public that if you test early and cancer is detected early, there are chances for total cure for some of the cancer varieties,” she said

Regarding the low response of the public to cancer screening, Cement said: “I want say that if government can subsidize the cost of cancer screening, it will be of help.

“For instance, a woman frying akara by the roadside may afford to spend N10,000 at the hospital for cancer screening but government declares screening, slot of people will troop out to have the test”.

She shared a case where a woman, who came in for a routine check was found to have precancerous lesions on her cervix. A simple loop excision cured her without further treatment.

“That woman didn’t even know anything was wrong. She came in healthy. That’s the power of early screening,” she said.

She advised women who are about to go into menopause and young female who experience frequent bleeding to go for screening test.

“She lamented that there is no oncology unit in most of the General Hospitals in the FCT but a quality pathologist.

According to her, “what is being done is that when a patient is screened and it is cancer, we will immediately refer them to the National Hospital for treatment.

She used the opportunity to plead with the minister of FCT minister to consider building cancer centre in the FCT, Abuja.

One of facilitators of the training from Excellion International, organisers of the training, Salomey Eferemo, said the organization decided to hold the interactive session with health reporters because of the key role they play in awareness creation about cancer.

She explained Oncoseek is about early detection and prevention of cancer.

“We decided to have an interactive session with health reporters because we feel that they play very important role in awareness creation about cancer,” she said.

In his presentation, the Deputy Director of Medical Laboratory Services at National hospital in Abuja, Dr Emmanuel Akhaumere, called for increased public awareness about proper blood collection and testing practices.

Akhaumere emphasized the need for proper cancer diagnostics, while highlighting the essential role laboratories play in early detection.

Speaking on the subject theme: “Effective Reporting of OncoSeek as an AI-Predictive Early Cancer Diagnostic Tool, Akhaumere said that emerging technology is making treatment of the disease less cumbersome.

He expressed the National hospital’s commitment to deploying cutting-edge technology to enhance Nigeria’s healthcare capacity and align its diagnostic services with global standards, particularly in cancer detection.