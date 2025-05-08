CSCS Advances Market Penetration With *7270# USSD Code Service

Kayode Tokede

In a bold step to advance the Nigerian capital market penetration, the Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), has announced the launch of *7270#, its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code service. The USSD, according to CSCS, is set to go live this week.

The USSD code service is an innovative solution designed to enhance the ease and accessibility of investment services for all users.

This service leverages the network capabilities of MTN Nigeria to bring unparalleled convenience to investors.

Driven by a relentless commitment to innovation, CSCS aims to revolutionize information access within the Nigerian capital market through this USSD code service. As the Central Securities Depository (CSD), CSCS focuses on enhancing investor experiences and providing deeper market insights with unparalleled convenience.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri in a statement said, “We are excited to launch the *7270# USSD code service, a significant step in leveraging mobile technology to democratize access to account and portfolio information.

“This service empowers every investor, regardless of their location or resources, to stay informed about their investments. At CSCS, we believe that financial inclusivity is key to driving economic growth.”

Commenting also, the Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar Mumuni said, “This collaboration with CSCS on the *7270# USSD service underscores MTN’s commitment to harnessing the power of mobile technology to simplify complex processes for our users. By making critical investment information available at the touch of a button, we are helping to democratize access to the capital markets, and in the process enhance investor engagement and market transparency.”