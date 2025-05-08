Bambur Traditional Stool: Kefas’ Chief of Staff Appeals for Calm 

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Chief of Staff to Taraba State Governor, Dr Jeji William, has admonished stakeholders of Bambur Chiefdom in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area to remain calm and support the state governor in the appointment of a new chief for the chiefdom.

William’s admonition follows calls by some members of the Tabulo Ruling House for the repeal of the Bambur Traditional Stool Gazette, which came into effect in 2023, on the grounds that the kingmakers who are statutorily empowered to appoint the chief were absent.

Besides, the aggrieved members of the ruling house also claimed that there are six ruling clans in the Tabulo Ruling House that have claims to the throne rather than the two clans recognised in the gazette.

But in a statement made available to THISDAY in Jalingo, William, who is a prominent indigene of the chiefdom, enjoined all the aggrieved members of the ruling House to sheathe their swords in the overall interest of the chiefdom.

He noted that the gazette, being a product of legislation, cannot be repealed unilaterally except through an amendment procedure by the state House of Assembly.

According to him, “The gazette is a legal document as well as the road map to the kingship of the chiefdom. It was a product of law because the Taraba State House of Assembly passed it into law. Therefore, it was not only akin to our chiefdom, it was so with other chiefdoms. For it to assume changes, it must receive the blessings of the House of Assembly again.

“As it stands out clearly now, there are only two ruling clans, and whoever emerges from the two ruling houses would be the next chief of the kingdom.

“The absence of kingmakers would not rob the community from having their chief. The appointment of a new chief is now the sole responsibility of the executive governor.”

The chief of staff, who revealed that he went out of conventional methods to beg former governor, Darius Ishaku, to upgrade the Bambur stool to third class, further stated that there wouldn’t have been any controversy if the elders/stakeholders of Bambur had submitted their inputs as he requested before the stool was gazetted.

“When former Governor Darius Ishaku agreed to upgrade Bambur stool to third class, I directed a Professor with Taraba State University who is an indigene of Bambur to engage with the stakeholders on the issue.

“But unfortunately, the Professor reported back to me that the stakeholders refused to meet on the grounds that ‘discussing Bambur ‘ would jeopardize their chances in the appointment of the Chief of Wurkum (a second class stool).

“The elders of Bambur chiefdom missed the opportunity of discussing their common problems, as well as harvesting all their opinions and addressing the issues of ruling houses to be included in the gazette. If all these were carried during the meeting, the problem would have been solved,” he stated.