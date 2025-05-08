Bagudu: Local Government Autonomy Should Propel Growth, Inclusive Development

James Emejo in Abuja





The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, yesterday said the autonomy of

local governments should act as vehicle for transformation of the rural economy.

Speaking at the 18th Community of Practice (CoP) meeting in Umuahia, Abia State, the minister said local governments should transform into inclusive economic growth and development centers.

He also strongly advocated deepening local administration by creating governance structures at the ward level.

The CoP includes the Commissioners of Budget and Economic Planning from the 36 states of the federation.

The platform serves as a mechanism to support national economic coordination, enhance intergovernmental cooperation, and ensure that development objectives are aligned across federal, state, and local government structures.

Bagudu, while addressing the meeting with the theme, “Local Government Autonomy: Imperative for Good Governance and Sustainable National Development,” argued that rapid national development would remain stunted unless local administration, particularly at the ward level, was structured to become a true engine of planning, investment, and transformation, where change is not just promised but made real.

He stated that the real question was not whether autonomy existed but how local governance could be effective within the existing framework.

The minister said, “Rather than fixating on the control debate, we must focus on functionality. Autonomy should not be seen as an end; it should be a vehicle for development, a platform for service delivery, and a pathway to citizen empowerment.”

He urged the commissioners to redefine autonomy not as detachment but as empowered interdependence. “It challenges us to think differently, plan with intent, and act purposefully.”

Bagudu said, “True development does not trickle down—it must rise from the ground up. If we are serious about transformative change, it must begin at the very base of our society: the ward level.”

He noted that although the ward was the most foundational unit of the nation’s governance architecture, it was paradoxically the most overlooked, explaining that Nigeria must begin at that level to undergo real and lasting transformation.

According to him, “The ward is where the realities of poverty are most acutely felt—and where the impact of progress will be most visible and meaningful. Each ward in Nigeria mirrors the broader economy in miniature.

“Within them are farmers, artisans, vibrant local markets, women managing homes and enterprises, and young people brimming with potential.

“They possess abundant natural resources, a rich cultural heritage, and strong human capital. What is often lacking is not potential but structured support, targeted investment, and deliberate planning to unlock that potential and drive inclusive, grassroots-led growth.”

The minister stressed that to reduce poverty, increase social protection, and ensure no one is left behind, the ward, not just the LGA headquarters, must become the centre of policy planning and economic thinking.

He emphasised that local governments must begin ownership of development by unlocking opportunities at the ward level through investing in primary education and healthcare, improving local road networks, supporting farmer cooperatives, and ensuring that small businesses can thrive.

“That is not just local governance; that is local economic transformation,” he stated, pointing out, “The national development plans, including the Nigeria National Development Plan (2021–2025) and our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognise that inclusive and resilient growth is only possible when local governments are empowered and integrated into national strategy execution.”

He recognised that some development activities were ongoing at the ward level nationwide, including government social programs, NGO-led initiatives, and donor-funded projects. However, he regretted that the efforts were fragmented and poorly coordinated. He called for harmonising efforts, which he said should involve empowering local leaders at the LGA and ward levels.

The minister said the nation needed to build a grassroots data consciousness culture and called on local government chairmen and ward councillors to rise above politics to become local development champions who interrogate data, understand their communities through evidence, and use that insight to plan effectively.

He said, “Data is no longer a luxury; it is a development imperative. With credible information on population, poverty, employment, and enterprise, ward-level planning can be smarter, more targeted, and more impactful.”

Referencing the recent reports of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) and the Nigeria Living Standards Survey (NLSS), he stated that the data offered more than just national figures but also provided localised insights.

He said, “The reports indicated who is poor, why they are poor, and what can be done to address the root causes. Political leaders at the grassroots must begin to view this data as a mirror.

“If the statistics show poor school attendance in a particular ward, the question should be: Why is this happening, and how can we change the outcome?”

The minister urged the commissioners to challenge the local governments in their states to think differently about autonomy, stating that it should not be viewed merely as a constitutional entitlement but as an economic and social mission.

The CoP, which deliberated on papers presented by the Statistician-General of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Adeyemi Adeniran, on Ward-Based MPI and NLSS as tools for Resource Allocation, among others.