Advent Integrated Signs Concession Agreement for Student Housing Project at Nasarawa Varsity 

Advent Integrated Services Limited, a leading infrastructure development company committed to advancing social infrastructure in Nigeria, has signed a concession agreement with the Nasarawa State Government, the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA), and Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) to deliver a 4,000-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) facility on the NSUK campus.

The project, structured under a 25-year Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aims to address the critical shortage of student housing by providing modern, secure and well-equipped accommodation.

The first phase will deliver 1,152 bed spaces, with future phases bringing the total to 4,000.

The development will include amenities designed to create a safe and supportive environment for students to live and learn.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and Visitor to the university, emphasized his administration’s commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure.

“This hostel project is a testament to our resolve to provide safe and secure housing for students within the university premises. We are proud to partner with Advent Integrated Services and assure all stakeholders of our continued support and an enabling environment,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of NSUK, Professor Sa’adatu Hassan, commended the governor for his transformative initiatives, highlighting the student housing project as a milestone in her tenure.

She noted the administration’s previous efforts, including the 4.5 km road network and the Senate Building, as further evidence of the government’s dedication to the university’s development.

“This project will elevate the learning experience and position NSUK among top institutions in Nigeria,” she added.

The Managing Director of Advent Integrated Services, Mr. Goke Dokun, expressed gratitude for the collaboration and confidence placed in the company.

He remarked: “This initiative goes beyond infrastructure—it is about empowering students, stimulating the local economy, and promoting sustainable growth. With this project, Advent becomes ‘one of’ Nigeria’s ‘leading’ provider of PBSA, with ‘7,246’ bed spaces across our portfolio.”

This agreement marks a significant step forward from planning to implementation, reinforcing the shared commitment of all parties to delivering world-class educational infrastructure through effective PPPs.

Advent Integrated Services Limited is a pioneering infrastructure development firm focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s most pressing infrastructure needs. Its portfolio spans education, healthcare, affordable housing, retail and sports infrastructure.