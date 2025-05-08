18-year-old Boy Impregnates 10 Girls in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An 18-year-old randy boy has impregnated no fewer than 10 girls in Anambra State

The state Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this in a social media video, saying that the matter was brought before her last Tuesday.

Two of the pregnant girls are his master’s daughter and sales girl, while the eight others were impregnated just two months after staying in the village, after his boss sent him packing.

According to Obinabo in a live video she shared on social media seeking advice, she said, “I want advice from the public because this one is beyond my capacity.

“This boy was sent to learn trade at the age of 18 and three months of apprenticeship, he impregnated his Oga (master’s) daughter and his sales girl. He was sent packing. Two months after that, he impregnated eight others in the village.

“The mother reported the matter to my office, saying, anytime she sees a girl coming towards her house nowadays, her heart would jump, and that she needs help.

“This matter is beyond me, and that is the reason I want the public to help me come up with solution. Is it spiritual?

“I asked the boy the magic he uses in luring the girls to bed, but he told me he always tell them that he loves them and will like to marry them any time he acquires wealth.”

However, the commissioner did not disclose the community where the boy hails from, nor the name of the mother while narrating the issue.

She said: “This problem is beyond me because of the boy’s age and the number of pregnant girls involved; that’s why I need help to solve it.”