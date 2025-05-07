Two Arab Teams Agree to Pay Osimhen’s Transfer Clause

*Saudi’s Al Hilal, UAE’s Al Ain in battle to sign the Super Eagles striker

Speculations have continued to gather momentum over the future of Victor Osimhen when his loan deal with Galatasaray is up this summer with latest reports now linking the striker with big-spending clubs in Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Italian newspaper La Repubbicareported yesterday that Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Al Ain in UAE have serious interest in the 26-year-old striker so much so they will pay Napoli his release clause of 75 Million Euros.

Both clubs will feature in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup and plan to get Osimhen off the transfer market as early as next month.

Napoli want to offload Osimhen as soon as possible so that they could use the cash from his sale to fund their own in-coming transfers this summer as they prepare to return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Italian news outlet,II Mattino, reported couple of days ago that Napoli will accept 65 Million Euros from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal for Osimhen, but on condition they get the cash not later than June.

It stressed thatNapoli needed the cash from Osimhen’s transfer to finance new signings for the new season.

It is now known fact that Napoli Coach, Antonio Conte, has been unhappy that the former Serie A champions lost top star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG and failed to land some of their top transfer targets in January.

With three games to end of the Italian Serie A season, Napoli are on top of the log on 77 points with Inter Milan (74 points) and Atalanta (68 points) on their heels. A win will return Napoli to the UEFA Champions League and will need to reinforce to make impact in Europe’s top club competition if Osimhen who was frustrated out of the squad last summer exits Naples.