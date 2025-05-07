  • Wednesday, 7th May, 2025

Troops Foil Another Attack on Military Formations, Killing Many Terrorists

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai deployed at Izge, in the early hours of 7 May 2025, foiled terrorists’ attack on its location, leading to the killing of several terrorists and capturing of their combat enablers.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters, Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, said the counter-attack was part of the troops’ dogged determination to deny the terrorists freedom of action and ensure a peaceful environment for the populace.

He explained that during the firefight, which lasted for hours, the courageous troops maintained a high level of determination, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists, while others retreated in disarray.

He stated that the troops further pursued the fleeing terrorists and neutralized several of them while exploitation continued.

“Other terrorists’ critical enablers captured included motorcycles, 10 bicycles, and a PKT automatic machine gun with ammunition belts. Another attempt at Mallamfatori was also foiled with dire consequences for the terrorists,” he said.

Commending the gallant troops for their exploits, the Commander charged them to do more to ensure a terrorist-free environment.

He concluded that the successful foiling of the attacks brings to the fore the commitment of the troops to decisively deal with the terrorists once and for all.

