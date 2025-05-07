Three Persons in Custody for Illegal Trade in Endangered Wildlife

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A joint operation by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the National Park Service yesterday led to the arrest in Abuja of three persons, Musa Usman, Samila Abdullahi and Saidu Jagaban, for trafficking in endangered wildlife species.

The suspects were arrested in different parts of the city for illegal sale of prohibited exotic birds and wild animals contrary to the provisions of the Endangered Species Act.

A statement by the spokesperson of NESREA, Nwamaka Ejiofor read: Whilst Usman and Abdullahi were found in possession of 15 Senegalese Parrots and one African Grey Parrot, Saidu Jagaban was arrested for hawking three dead antelopes.

She noted that the trio are to remain in custody while investigation continues.

The Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, however, reminded Nigerians that trafficking in endangered species remains a crime under Nigerian law, warning that perpetrators will be prosecuted accordingly.

He stressed that all living things play different roles in ensuring biodiversity sustainability, hence the need to protect those classified as endangered species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) to which Nigeria is a party.