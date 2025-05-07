Security: Bayelsa Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Fostering Inter-Agency Collaboration

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The Bayelsa State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration among the various security agencies for the security of lives and property in the state.

Governor Douye Diri stated this on Monday when participants of Study Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Governor Diri, who spoke through his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, noted that Bayelsa had a robust and resilient security architecture, saying his administration was poised to make the state safest for business and residency in Nigeria.

But to achieve this, he said the state government would continue to support the security agencies and ensure “that all hands are always on deck”

According to the Bayelsa helmsman, government exists mainly to ensure security of lives and property, and the welfare of the people, which requires complementation and not competition among security agencies.

Governor Diri, while expressing hope that the visit of the Senior Course 47 Defence Study Team to Bayelsa would further help the state improve on its security architecture, added that advanced security equipment were being installed for more effective surveillance in the state.

His words: “On behalf of the government and people of our state, I welcome you to Bayelsa. We believe that your study is very focused, and the area of focus appears to be the one we have put our foot forward in the comity of states.

“Government exists for two reasons: The primary responsibility of government is to provide security of lives and property, and to promote the well-being of the people.

“We are happy that you are coming to look at our security architecture and to encourage us to improve on it. We have quite a robust, resilient and proactive security system. But we will continue to build on it until we make our state unarguably the safest in this country.

“I believe you will have the time to see what we are doing to ensure that all hands are on deck. We believe that security is an issue of complementation and not an issue of competition.

“When there is rivalry or competition among the security agencies, then the security architecture would be weakened and even defeated, because there is going to be infighting.

“So, we are working very hard to promote cooperation among the security agencies. So, there is collaboration and not confrontation among the security agencies in Bayelsa. The security agencies are closely working cooperatively together here.”

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator of Study Course 47, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Brigadier General E.A. Orakwe, said they were in Bayelsa on a study tour to ascertain how the state has been harnessing grassroots intelligence for enhanced internal security.

Brigadier-General Orakwe, who noted that Bayelsa was selected among the few states for the study, thanked the state government for giving the team the needed support and cooperation to successfully carry its assignment in the state.

He promised that the team would make available a copy of their research findings in a detailed report at the end of the study tour.