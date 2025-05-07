Nigeria’s Future Brightens as Thousands of Youths Embrace Ethical Leadership

Mary Nnah

Thousands of Nigerian youths have taken a significant step towards shaping the country’s future, embracing ethical leadership values in a groundbreaking initiative. The Africa Capital Alliance Foundation’s Ethical Living Project in partnership with Enactus Nigeria, has reached over 2,000 students across 20 public secondary schools in Lagos State.

The project’s 2.0 Grand Finale culminated in a thrilling essay competition during the weekend, with top winners emerging from some of Lagos’ top schools. Samuel Opadotun of Ebute Elefun Senior High School took the top spot, followed closely by Ruben Oshisanya of Baptist Academy and Anuoluwapo Akeni of Jagunmolu Girls’ Senior Grammar School.

Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, chairman of Africa Capital Alliance Group, described the initiative as a movement, saying: “Ethical living project is not just a competition, it is a movement, it is a call to action for each of us to live by the values we espouse, to be the change that we want to see in our communities and society and to live by example in a world hungry for ethical and exemplary leadership.”

Michael Ajayi, the country director of Enactus Nigeria, emphasised the organisation’s role in building capacity, leadership, entrepreneurship, and project management skills among young people.

He said: “Enactus is in the business of building capacity, leadership, entrepreneurship, and project management skills among young people, particularly the tertiary institutions. African Capital Alliance Foundation engaged us to say what you are doing in tertiary institutions can be domesticated for secondary schools.”

Ajayi also highlighted the need to create a critical mass of young people who can transform the nation.

“The impact that needs to be made to transform Nigeria cannot be made on a handful of states; we need to make that impact on a wide range of young people so that we can create that critical mass that will gradually transform the nation,” he said.

The programme’s impact extends beyond the classroom with Mrs. Uwa Osa-Oboh, ACA Foundation Board member, noting that the seed sown could be the difference between a young person joining a cult or not.

“The quality of engagement of the students is better. While we may not expect to see all the changes now, the seed that has been sown could be the difference between a young man joining a cult and not joining a cult,” she noted.

The winners of the essay competition expressed their joy and gratitude, with Samuel Opadotun saying: “I feel great because I have made my parents proud by taking the first position.” Ruben Oshisanya described his feelings as “a mixed feeling” but was thrilled to have taken second position, while Anuoluwapo Akeni was overwhelmed with happiness, saying, “I feel happy because I have always wanted to have a laptop. For over a year, my dad has been telling me he will get me one, but I am so happy that at least I have one now.”

The Africa Capital Alliance Foundation aims to reach one million students with plans to expand the programme to more schools and eventually across Nigeria. As the programme continues to grow and expand, it is clear that the Ethical Living Project is making a positive impact on the lives of young Nigerians, empowering them with the values and skills necessary to become responsible leaders of tomorrow.