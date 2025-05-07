MAN, NECA, Ndume Hail FG’s Nigeria First Policy

•Predict it will boost GDP by 56%, reduce unemployment by 37%

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and the Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, yesterday, commended the federal government for the Nigeria First policy on public procurement that prioritises patronage of Made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

However, former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday challenged President Bola Tinubu to put the policy to practice by trading his official vehicle, an Escalade, for a local brand such as Innoson or other local brands.

He also dared Tinubu to choose local hospitals for his medicals over foreign medical institutions.

This was as the Petroleum Refineries Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) urged the federal government to be careful in implementing the policy to avoid unintended consequences.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, approved a new policy framework tagged the ‘Renewed Hope Nigeria First Policy’, which aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s domestic economy and promoting local content.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had during a media engagement after the FEC meeting in Abuja, described the planned ban on the importation of foreign goods as a bold shift in the country’s economic approach.

According to MAN and NECA, the new policy would enhance local productivity, increase investments, potentially boost GDP by 56 percent and reduce unemployment by 37 percent.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said that the policy directive would impact on development of local content, which borders on appropriate technical knowledge transfer to Nigerian professionals.

Ajayi-Kadir said this initiative was a welcome development in the right direction, adding that, “it is a cheering news and long-awaited relief to resilient Nigerian manufacturers, who, despite the tough economic environment, have demonstrated enduring faith in the potential greatness of the Nigerian economy.

“We see this initiative as a true and definite demonstration of the government’s commitment to promoting local industries, boosting economic growth, and creating jobs for Nigerians.

“By giving preference to locally produced goods and services, we can stimulate demand, increase capacity utilisation, and attract investments into the manufacturing sector.”

He said MAN believed that this policy would have a multiplier effect on the economy, leading to increased economic activity, improved GDP growth, and enhanced competitiveness of Nigerian industries.

Furthermore, he said, from earlier survey, the effective implementation of such an initiative (as should be stipulated in the consequential executive order) would scale investments and potentially boost GDP by 56 percent, reduce unemployment by 37 per cent and increase firms’ willingness to employ from 1.5 per cent to 22.6 per cent.

He stressed the need for all tiers of government, private sector entities, and individuals to support this initiative by patronising Made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

“This is with a special focus on uniformed government agencies and institutions (including the military and police), the legislature and quite importantly, the Presidency.

“All government contracts should prioritise the patronage of made in Nigeria materials. So, government needs to consult with manufacturers on the way forward to achieve effective and efficient implementation,” he said.

According to him, the new directive was long overdue, and the government, being the biggest spender, would do well to lead by example.

“This will certainly send the right signals and raise consumer confidence in made in Nigeria products,” Ajayi-Kadir said.

He added: “I would say that Mr. President has blown the whistle, let the race to realising the full potentials of our economy begin.

“Let us recommit to the beneficiation of our natural endowments. Let us put action to consuming what we produce, so that we can expand the production of what we consume. This way, we can build a prosperous, more diversified and inclusive economy that benefits all Nigerians.”

In his own reaction, the Director General of NECA, Mr. Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said yesterday, that the new policy would boost local production and stimulate the economy.

Oyerinde stated that. “this is a great move, a strategic economic imperative that we’ve been clamouring for.

“Over the past few years, we’ve urged the government to prioritise the patronage of made in Nigeria goods, as this will not only promote local production but will fundamentally reduce the pressure on forex demands, stimulate local industrial growth and facilitate job creation and preservation among many others.”

He added: “We commend the government for this move and urge a thorough implementation. Without implementation across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the policy could suffer the faith of many like it.”

For his part, Ndume also commended the present administration move to ban the importation of foreign goods that could be produced in the country.

Ndume, a former Senate Leader in a statement yesterday, said the bold initiative by Tinubu would go a long way in promoting indigenous entrepreneurs.

He also said it would boost the local economy and generate employment for Nigerians.

He added, “It is heartwarming to hear that President Tinubu has taken this bold decision to ban imported goods that can be produced locally.

“This will be a major boost for indigenous businesses amid the slipping Nigerian economy.

“If implemented faithfully, it will shield our local producers striving to find their feet from being choked out of existence by established foreign investors who flood our market, unhindered, with goods that are cheaper and even substandard.

“With protection of local industries, there will be employment for our employable youths, the measure will also boost our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the value of Naira will appreciate.

“This is because there will be less strain on our foreign reserves, since the demand for foreign exchange by importers of such foreign goods would drastically reduce.”

The lawmaker also suggested to the Federal Government to “also impose heavy taxes on some of the foreign goods to discourage Nigerians from buying them and pick locally produced items.”

Atiku Abubakar, in a statement, challenged Tinubu to put the policy to practice by trading his Escalade official vehicle for a local brand such as Innoson or other local brands.

He also dared Tinubu to choose local hospitals for his medicals over foreign medical institutions.

Atiku through his spokesman, Phrank Shaibu said: “The Tinubu administration’s latest Nigeria First mantra, paraded through FEC, is nothing but another tired PR stunt — designed to deceive, not deliver.

“Nigerians have grown weary of hollow speeches. If this government is truly serious about local content and economic patriotism, it must start at the very top.

“We challenge President Tinubu to stop the noise and trade in his beloved Escalade for an Innoson, Nord or any made-in-Nigeria car.

“That single act will do more to promote local industry than a thousand policy memos. Let’s see the ministers—those shameless Rolls Royce connoisseurs—sweat it out in Nigerian-made vehicles too. Or is Nigeria First only for the masses?

“And speaking of double standards, it’s time Mr. President shelves his love affair with Paris and London. If he’s serious about patriotism, his next vacation should be at Obudu Cattle Ranch, Yankari Game Reserve, or Erin Ijesha Waterfalls. Nigeria is beautiful—unless, of course, the President thinks otherwise.”

He added: “More importantly, the era of jetting off for medical tourism while preaching self-reliance must end. We demand that President Tinubu—champion of Nigeria First—conduct all future medical check-ups at LUTH, National Hospital Abuja, UCH Ibadan, or even the #41 billion Naira Akwa Ibom world-class hospital built by uncommon transformer, in Uyo.

‘’If these hospitals are good enough for ordinary Nigerians, they should be good enough for their Commander-in-Chief. Anything less is sheer hypocrisy.

“This government’s addiction to foreign luxuries while demanding sacrifice from suffering Nigerians is the height of insincerity. True leadership isn’t photo-ops or soundbites—it’s setting the tone by example. Nigeria deserves real commitment, not this never-ending charade,” Atiku said in his challenge to Tinubu on the Nigeria First policy.

PETROAN Cautions Government

Also, PETROAN urged the federal government to be careful in implementing the policy.

In a statement signed by National PRO, PETROAN, Dr. Joseph Obele, made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the group applauded Tinubu for the bold step in promoting local produce, but warned of potential pitfalls.

In the statement, the National president of PETROAN, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, urged the government to exercise caution on the import policy to avoid economic shock.

Gillis-Harry expressed concerns that the policy could worsen Nigeria’s inflation and emphasised the need for energy security.

While commending the government’s efforts to strengthen the domestic economy and

promote local content, the association urged the government to ensure that the policy does not lead to shortages or price increases, particularly in the petroleum sector, where local refining capacity is still being developed.

PETROAN advised that, “essential and sensitive products, such as petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, and other highly consumable goods, should be exempted from the ban or have a waiver to ensure their continuous availability.

“This is because some products may not be readily available locally, or their local production may be insufficient to meet demand, leading to shortages and price hikes.”

The association noted other factors that may necessitate importing goods to include: “Unavailability of specialised technology or expertise locally, higher quality standards of imported goods, economies of scale favouring imports and strategic or critical nature of the product.”

PETROAN noted that, “even the United States, under the ‘America First’ policy, has implemented targeted tariffs rather than blanket bans, allowing for flexibility and exemptions for critical goods.”

Listing some of the advantages of banning the importation of foreign goods, Gillis-Harry said it promotes local content, stimulates economic growth, create jobs, and increase domestic production.

He added that the policy would aid in reducing reliance on foreign goods, which narrows the trade deficit and conserves foreign exchange.

He said, “Our primary concern is the availability and affordability of petroleum products in Nigeria to meet the daily consumption volume of over 46 million litres of petrol and other petroleum products.

“We must ensure that our policies do not compromise energy security, as this could have far-reaching consequences for the economy and the well-being of Nigerians.”