LASG, BOI, Sterling Bank to Accelerate SMEs’ Access to Finance

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, is set to officially sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Sterling Bank as part of efforts to boost access to finance for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs across the state.

The signing ceremony, which is part of activities for the launch of a new initiative tagged Lagos State Access to Finance for SMEs through Co-operatives (LASMECO) programme, is billed to hold tomorrow in Lagos.

According to the Commissioner of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose, LASMECO is a first-of-its-kind public-private financing platform that aims to deliver low-interest, risk-mitigated loans to SMEs across strategic sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, creative industries, manufacturing, and circular economy clusters.

Ambrose explained that the initiative is a game changer that will accelerate access to finance for SME business owners in the state by providing a loan of up to Ten Million Naira at a 9% interest rate for two to three years. She added that the loans are non-collateralised and will be 50% guaranteed by Sterling Bank.

She disclosed that the Access to Finance for SMEs initiative, which is to be launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event, would be witnessed by key stakeholders in both public and private sectors, including Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BOI), Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director, Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman, President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Francis Meshioye and President, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Gabriel Idahosa.

During the launch, the Honourable Commissioner will sign the MoU on behalf of the state government, while the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry will do same for the bank.

The programme’s launch marks a significant milestone in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ economic transformation agenda and pathway to industrial inclusiveness in Lagos State.

