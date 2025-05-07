Lagos Govt: Africa’s Largest Central Food Systems Hub Will Boost Lagos N14trn Market

Segun James





As part of move to boost the Lagos Food System which is the most sophisticated in Africa, the state government is in the process of completing a Central Food Systems and Logistics hub in Epe that will increase the worth to N14 trillion.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya who revealed this yesterday, said: “The Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub, represents a flagship project by the Lagos State Government to modernize and secure the state’s food distribution ecosystem, conceptualized as part of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s broader vision for agricultural and food systems transformation.”

According to Olusanya who disclosed this during the ongoing ministerial press briefing to commemorate the second year in office of the second term of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Alausa, Ikeja, the facility will also serve over 1,500 trucks daily.

His words: “The hub is designed to serve as a central, data-driven, and technologically integrated complex for food aggregation, storage, processing, and distribution.

“Upon completion, it will stand as the largest food logistics hub in Sub-Saharan Africa. It will feature facilities to service over 1,500 (40mt) trucks daily and is expected to boost the N14 trillion food market in Lagos.”

She added: “With expected completion of Phase 1 within the next few months, it will be a game changer in the Nigerian food sovereignty plan, considering the emulation of Lagos as a pioneer as seen recently in the adoption of the project by other states.

“Upon completion, Lagosians can anticipate an impactful reduction in food prices due to integrated facilities like cold and dry storage, a 14,000-capacity abattoir, and a jetty for streamlined goods transportation.”

Olusanya, stressed the project is structured as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) under a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-and-Transfer (DBFOT) model to ensure long-term sustainability and professional management of the facility.

“The hub occupies approximately four million square meters (400 hectares) of land. The first phase alone covers 100 hectares, and once fully developed, the facility is expected to handle the storage, processing, and timely distribution of over 1.5 million metric tonnes of food annually.”

She explained the hub will generate over five million income opportunities across the agriculture and logistics value chain – from farmers and transporters to retailers and cold chain operators.

The Commissioner noted it will “guarantee uninterrupted food supply to over 10 million Lagos residents for at least 90 days during emergency or lean periods. Reduce food transportation costs and post-harvest losses, which currently account for 30–50 per cent of total food losses in Nigeria.

“Beyond its immediate function as a food distribution center, the hub is fast becoming a model for other Nigerian states and West African cities.

“It will serve as a foundation for the development of satellite food hubs across the 57 Local Government/council development Areas of Lagos, integrating rural and peri-urban food systems with urban consumption patterns,” Olusanya stated.

According to the Commissioner, currently operating in the state is the Middle Level Agro Hub at Idi-Oro, Mushin, “where food valued at N2, 641,709,989 have been traded. Sites identified for three additional Mid-Level Hubs at Ikorodu, FESTAC Town and Lekki Phase 1.”