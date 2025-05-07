Europe Day 2025:  British Council, EU, ECOWAS Hold Virtual Graduation for Sustainable Energy Scholars

Funmi Ogundare





The British Council, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is set to host a virtual graduation ceremony to celebrate Europe Day 2025.

The programme which will honour the first graduating class of the EU-ECOWAS scholarship program for sustainable energy, will on hold on May 9 on Microsoft Teams (virtually).

Donna McGowan, Country Director of the British Council Nigeria, in a statement, explained the event marks a major milestone for the 40 young scholars from across the ECOWAS region who successfully completed fully funded two-year Master’s degrees in sustainable energy.

She noted the graduates, many of whom are women, represent a new generation of leaders committed to transforming West Africa’s renewable energy sector.

“The online celebration will feature keynote addresses from representatives of the EU, ECOWAS, and the British Council, as well as industry leaders in sustainable energy. Attendees will also hear directly from the graduates, whose stories highlight the transformative power of education and international cooperation,” she stressed.

The programme, McGowan said, is not just about academic achievement, it’s about building capacity for Africa’s energy future through strong global partnerships.

“It’s especially meaningful to mark this occasion on Europe Day, which celebrates peace, solidarity, and cooperation.”

The country director explained that the EU–ECOWAS Scholarship Programme was launched to build technical expertise in West Africa, a region rich in renewable energy potential but still developing its human capital in the sector.

“The event also aims to inspire the next generation, especially women and young professionals interested in sustainability by offering insights into the programme and guidance on how to apply.

Highlights of the virtual event will include; success-story videos from graduates, a virtual certificate presentation, interactive sessions with programme partners and experts.