EFCC: We Arrested VeryDarkMan Because He Failed to Honour Our invitation

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it arrested Martins Vincent Otse popularlyknown as VeryDarkMan (VDM) because he failed to honour its invitation.

The arrest of VDM, last Friday, in Abuja, has sparked condemnation and protest against a new generation bank believed to be connected with his arrest and the EFCC.

However, reacting to the criticisms, the anti-graft agency explained that contrary to public perception, VDM was arrested due to his failure to honour the Commission’s invitation to answer to alleged financial offences.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, the commission, claimed that VDM, “refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication.”

The spokesperson noted that the petitions pertained to grave allegations of financial malfeasance that could not be ignored by the Commission.

“It is needful to admit that the commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations. While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them.

“The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the commission.”

“The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.

“The commission appreciates the interest of Nigerians in its operations. The passion, enthusiasm and torrential reactions to all of its activities are welcome.

“However, insinuations about its motive in carrying out its assignment should no longer continue. The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour,” the statement read, adding that charges would be filed as soon as investigations were concluded.