Dangote Group Donates 20,000 Bags of Rice to Plateau State Govt

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





The Dangote Group of Companies has donated 20,000 bags of 10kg rice to the Plateau State Government to support vulnerable residents across the state’s 17 Local Government Areas.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who flagged-off the distribution in Jos, lauded the Dangote Group for its sustained commitment to humanitarian support.

He described the gesture as exemplary, urging others in the private sector to emulate the company’s dedication to uplifting disadvantaged communities.

“No matter how wealthy one becomes, if you do not remember the poor, you will not find true value in your riches,” Mutfwang said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s efforts to mitigate the hardship faced by vulnerable groups, particularly during the farming season.

He disclosed that measures are in place to make fertilizers more accessible and affordable to farmers in a bid to boost food production.

He also expressed optimism about the state’s agricultural prospects, particularly in rice cultivation, stating that Plateau aims to position itself as part of Nigeria’s rice belt with an anticipated bumper harvest in the southern region of the state.

Presenting the donation on behalf of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Bashir Kawu stated that the initiative, carried out through the Dangote Foundation, is designed to alleviate food insecurity in all local government areas.

He called on officials overseeing the distribution to ensure that the rice reaches the most vulnerable beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Governor Mutfwang also received reports from the Committee on Land Administration and the Task Force on the Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Air Commodore Christopher Rwang (rtd), chairman of the resettlement committee, explained that the team was inaugurated on March 25, 2024, with six key mandates guiding its work.

He said the committee’s report sheds light on new challenges preventing many IDPs from returning to their ancestral homes, citing security concerns in areas previously affected by violence.

The committee recommended that the state government collaborate with federal and local authorities to strengthen security in volatile areas by deploying additional forces, establishing new security outposts, and identifying safe communities for immediate resettlement under full security coverage.