Benue Launches Electric/Solar-Powered Taxis with Zero Emissions to Solve Transportation Problems

George Okoh in Makurdi





The Benue State Investment and Property Company (BIPC) has launched a high-tech Green Wheel Electric/Solar Powered Taxi.

The vehicles are 100 per cent zero-emission technology aims to promote eco-friendly transportation.

The group managing director, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, during the commissioning, which was held at the BIPC Head Office in Makurdi, said the electric vehicles would reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels, decrease air pollution, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

He described the electric vehicles as a testament to the company’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable mobility.

He added: “Today, we gather to mark a significant milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable future.”

The MD commended the governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, and all parties involved in making the project a reality.

According to him, “the commissioning of the Green Wheel Taxi demonstrates Benue State’s commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future.”

He said: “To our esteemed Co-Manager Esse Mobility, we are grateful for unlocking the electricity vehicle. This will go a long way in reducing unemployment and increasing our state’s GDP.

“As we move forward, let’s continue to prioritize sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship. Together, we can create a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.”

Dr. Asemakaha also explained the vehicle, if fully charged, could be driven for a distance of 500 km, adding that the company has already secured a charging point at its filling station.

“Concerning the booking, we have already developed an easy application, you can go to the google play store and download it so that you can test run it.

“We are trying to give the masses as much transportation as possible. We feel the Benue people deserve better than what they have, so for as low as 200 or 300 Naira, you can get our services.

“We are commencing with Makurdi, then move to Gboko and Otukpo before the year ends. We are bringing the assembly plant inside the head office so that our people can learn technology.

“It is eco-friendly to reduce carbon emissions and is in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGS. We want to help students and market women have access to cheap transportation and better services. I want to see this technology adopted in our communities today,” he added.

Earlier, the managing director/CEO of Esse Mobility, Okey Esse, informed that the project would provide affordable transportation to the people, starting with Makurdi as the pilot city and then expanding to other cities in the state.

He said the solar-powered taxi is the first of its kind in Africa, which marks a significant step towards sustainable transportation in the region.

He noted that the project is expected to create at least 8,500 direct jobs in the state by December, thereby contributing to the local economy and providing employment opportunities for residents.

“This electric/solar powered vehicle will reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels, decrease air pollution, and mitigate the impacts of climate change, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future,” he noted

He added that about 500 electric/solar-powered taxis are expected to be rolled out in the state by December, providing efficient transportation services to the people and further solidifying Benue State’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.