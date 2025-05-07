Ayedatiwa Pledges Support for AFUED

Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa has pledged to develop Adeyemi Federal University of Education (AFUED), Ondo.

The governor stated this during a recent courtesy visit to his office in Akure, by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairwoman of the Governing Council, Mrs. Ganiyat Adeola Yusuf, and the university’s management.

The chairwoman was accompanied by a member of the governing council, Mr. Adedapo Lam Adesina; the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Akintunde; the acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Olajuyigbe; the Registrar, Mrs. Olufisayo Fakorede; the acting Librarian, Dr. (Mrs). Adeola Afolabi; and the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Oluseto Olatuyi.

The governor lauded the pro-chancellor’s vision to grow the university to an enviable one and promised that his administration would support its development to meet its vision and mission.

The governor stated that the state has four tertiary institutions, which has a lot of financial implications for his administration, he however acknowledged the enormous support of the federal government which he said had brought remarkable relief to his government.

He expressed his willingness to attend the 35th convocation ceremony of the institution, where the first lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, would be the guest of honour.