Alleged Misappropriated N234bn: CSOs Demand Explanation from IGP Egbetokun

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to proffer explanation regarding the alleged misappropriation of the sum of N234 billion in the force.

The CSOs made the demand on Tuesday in Abuja at the roundtable on Police Reform and Accountability.

Speaking, the Convener and the Executive Director, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), Ezenwa Nwagwu, said rather than making accusations, they decided to raise critical questions in the public interest – questions that demand thoughtful and transparent answers.

He said it was not only to uphold institutional integrity but to restore public confidence in our policing system.

Ezenwa noted that the recent developments have raised serious questions about the prudent management of resources within the force.

He expressed worry over reports circulating in the media and from whistleblowers alleging possible financial misconduct under the current leadership of the force.

Ezenwa stated: “Reports circulating on social media that over N234 billion may have been mismanaged under the current administration of the Police Force call for serious concern and deserve a transparent and detailed response or explanation.”

He added that some of these allegations as they have read, involved claims of diversion of funds for internal security, contract awards, and disposal of Police Assets to cronies.

Ezenwa added: “For instance, we expect an explanation to reports alleging a N6 billion contract for police uniforms was split into 66 smaller contracts – each just under the procurement threshold – despite a prior budgetary allocation for the same purpose?

“Could it be true that On January 16, 2024, through internal memo CQ 6000/DLS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.83/946, IGP Egbetokun reportedly approved the award of a N6 billion contract for the supply of police uniforms, an amount well beyond his approval threshold.

“To evade financial regulations, the contract was alleged to have been illegally split into sixty-six (66) separate awards, each valued under N100 million, all awarded to a single company, a certain Messrs Crown Natures Nigeria Plc, in direct violation of the Public Procurement Act.

“To fund this massive irregularity, IGP Egbetokun allegedly diverted N6 billion from the Police Internal Security Operations budgetary allocation, money originally meant to enhance operational readiness in combating internal threats.

“Shockingly, this diversion occurred despite the Police Force already receiving and utilizing a N7.34 billion allocation in the 2024 budget for the procurement of uniforms.”

Ezenwa stressed that this double funding, if incontrovertible, not only violates financial regulations, including the rules governing virement, but one of the many reasons why the force was severely under-equipped to deal with the escalating security threats facing Nigeria.

He emphasised that there are claims that the IG went ahead with this contract against advice from the Police Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr. Dandela Kassim, who via a memo dated March 28, 2024, reportedly issued a formal objection to the IGP’s decision, clearly outlining the financial and legal infractions.

Ezenwa wondered if due process was followed in the reported sale and ceding of critical police barracks and assets, allegedly to individuals with personal ties to senior police leadership?

He added: “What role, if any, did private companies such as Crown Natures Nigeria Plc and Exima Realty Co. Ltd play in these transactions, and were their engagements properly approved?

“These questions are necessary to provide explanation following reports of allegations that the IGP is unilaterally disposing and ceding major police barracks and lands – including the Garki, Jabi, Falomo (Lagos), and Bompai (Kano) barracks – to cronies under the pretext of redevelopment.

“These transactions were allegedly conducted through Hakeem Ogunniran, the CEO of Exima Realty Co. Ltd, a childhood friend and close investment associate of IGP Egbetokun. Ogunniran, acting as a “Police Property Development Consultant,” has reportedly bypassed: The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC); The Ministry of Police Affairs; Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval processes.”

Ezenwa noted that these actions, if true, are not only in violation of federal infrastructure laws but represent a direct threat to national security, as barracks are designated as critical security assets.

Against this background, the CSOs have submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the Police, seeking clarification on some of these troubling issues.

Ezenwa added that a petition has been submitted to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to carry out a thorough, independent investigation into these matters – guided by fairness, professionalism, and respect for due process.

The CSOs also reaffirmed their belief that reform and accountability must go hand-in-hand.

They maintained that Nigeria deserves a police force that is not only well-equipped but also beyond reproach in its use of public funds.