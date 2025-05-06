Unite in Defence of Nigeria’s National Integrity, Afenifere Urges Progressive Govs

•PANDEF seeks political collaboration for new nation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Funmi Ogundare in Lagos





Afenifere has asked the Progressive Governors’ Forum and the South-West Governors’ Forum to speak with one voice in defence of the nation’s integrity.

Also, the Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Development Forum (PANDEF), Amb. Godknows Igali, yesterday, called for a shift in Nigeria’s political approach, stressing the need for unity, collaboration and a new way of thinking to move the country forward.

Afenifere’s National Organising Secretary, Otunba Kole Omololu, in a statement, said “a principled and vigorous defence of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and international esteem is both apposite and imperative.

“We specifically call upon members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and the South-West Governors’ Forum to rise to the occasion and speak with a unified and resolute voice.”

Afenifere lamented the “increasingly calculated manoeuvres by certain political elements intent on imperilling the cohesion of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and discrediting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, both within and beyond our national borders.

“These orchestrated campaigns, often cloaked in the rhetoric of democratic dissent, are rapidly transgressing the fine line between legitimate political opposition and a pernicious assault on the nation’s global reputation.

“It is deeply lamentable that some have chosen international platforms to propagate narratives that cast Nigeria in an unflattering light, ostensibly under the guise of advocacy or reform.

“This growing proclivity for externalising domestic political grievances does little to advance our collective cause.

“Rather, it undermines national pride and compromises Nigeria’s standing within the international community. To besmirch one’s own country on foreign soil is neither sagacious nor patriotic.

“A recent example was the de-marketing of Nigeria and misrepresenting the country at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. It is, indeed, a grievous affront to the values that ought to underpin national aspiration.”

Afenifere contended that, “As a non-partisan yet nationally conscious organisation, Afenifere remains an unwavering custodian of the Nigerian Project.

“We affirm our steadfast belief in the unity, progress, and sovereign dignity of the Republic. Thus, it is wholly unacceptable when personal ambition and self-interest eclipse the sanctity of our shared identity and national image.

“In a period marked by multifaceted challenges and strains on national cohesion, the burden of leadership must necessarily encompass the preservation of our homeland’s integrity.

“To remain tacit in the face of concerted calumny is tantamount to complicity. On this note, for His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke up in defence of the President and the nation, we say well done.

“Accordingly, we urge Nigeria’s political stewards, particularly at the sub-national level, to repudiate this creeping culture of acquiescent silence. Let no holder of public office allow transient political calculations to eclipse the primacy of national interest.”

The group further noted that, “The stakes are too significant, and posterity will not be kind to those who falter when the dignity of our republic stood in jeopardy.”

However, speaking in an interview on ARISE News Prime, Igali recalled the political changes post-2023 elections, which were heavily influenced by ethnicity.

He noted a crucial shift in Nigeria’s political landscape, saying decisions in the National Assembly and at the state level were now increasingly based on political class and coalition-building, rather than ethnic or religious divides.

“There has been a growing sense of unity among political leaders who understand the importance of working together for the nation’s progress,” he stated.

Igali, a former Nigerian diplomat to Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, emphasised that while ethnicity played a significant role in the election, the political class was focused on collective action to push the country forward.

“It’s no longer about where you come from, but about joining forces to build a stronger nation. This is how we will progress – through coalition and cooperation,” he stated.

While advocating a new Nigeria that transcends its historical divides, Igali said he believed that the country’s future hinged on embracing a mindset that prioritises national development and unity over divisions of ethnicity and religion.

His words: “The campaign for a new Nigeria is ongoing, and it’s crucial that we all unite to create a future that benefits every citizen.”