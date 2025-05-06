  • Tuesday, 6th May, 2025

Tinubu Presents N1.78trn FCT Budget To N’ Assembly 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Juliet Akoje in Abuja. 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has submitted a proposed 2025 budget for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) totalling N1,783,823,708,309 to the National Assembly for review and approval.

According to the budget proposal, which was presented through a letter from the president read on the floor of the House by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Tinubu explained that the presentation was in accordance with Section 299 of the Nigerian Constitution, which assigns legislative authority over the FCT to the National Assembly.

Tinubu emphasized that the budget would focus on key sectors including healthcare, job creation, social welfare, increased agricultural output, and infrastructure development. 

He noted that 85% of the capital portion of the budget is earmarked for the completion of ongoing projects, while the remaining 15% will fund new initiatives.

The president urged lawmakers to give the proposal prompt attention and ensure its swift passage.

