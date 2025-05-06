TETFund Commits over N150bn to Education Sector, Commends YABATECH for Blending Innovation, Infrastructure

Funmi Ogundare





A representative of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of TETFund for the Southwest zone, Sunday Adepoju, yesterday, commended Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for effectively utilising TETFund allocations to drive infrastructural and academic development.

Adepoju who gave the commendation during an oversight visit to TETFund projects in the college stated that over N72 billion has been allocated to medical infrastructure and simulation, along with N15 billion specifically for medical training facilities.

He revealed that N70 billion has been earmarked for alternative energy projects in Nigerian tertiary institutions to reduce dependence on the national grid, noting that major institutions like University of Lagos and University of Ibadan, currently face energy bills of over N500 million monthly.

He commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying, “ the current scale of educational investment is colossal,” he stated.

Adepoju, who is also chair of the steering committee on alternative energy for tertiary institutions also recalled the new student loan scheme, aimed at making higher education more accessible.

“It will be a thing of the past for anyone to say, ‘my parents are not rich, so I can’t afford school fees,” he said.

He described the investments made in the institution as a successful demonstration of practical and theoretical knowledge integration

“What YABATECH has done is to combine both practical and theoretical knowledge so they are not lacking in any area of development,” he said.

Elaborating on the TETFund projects at YABATECH, Adepoju said he was impressed while praising the college’s management for executing projects without abandonment or distress.

“I’m proud of TETFund, proud of the administration that conceived the idea, and proud of how YABATECH has implemented it.”

Adepoju also advocated commercialisation of research outputs stressing that taxpayer-funded research should lead to visible development. “It’s not enough to research and shelve it. Let the public know the results. Investors are ready to turn good research into products that can serve humanity.”

Addressing students and lecturers, Adepoju urged a strong belief in the country and the present leadership. “Students should face their studies, shun social vices, and believe in the bright future ahead. Lecturers should give their best, knowing they are molding the future of this country.”

Speaking with journalists, the Rector of the college, Dr. Abdul Ibraheem, expressed optimism that the recent visit by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) BoT will yield greater support for the institution.

He emphasised the college has judiciously utilised TETFund allocations to build sustainable, long-lasting infrastructure and empower students with industry-relevant skills. “We are not spending on frivolities. We are solving institutional problems with solid structures that will last generations,” he said.

A major highlight of the college’s development under TETFund support, he noted, includes the establishment of the Yabatech Digital Technology Academy and Workplace Learning Hub.

According to the rector, these facilities are helping to produce future-ready graduates by blending hands-on digital skills with strong theoretical foundations.

His words: “These initiatives are aimed at ensuring our youth, who are the future of the nation are digitally empowered and equipped for both the field and the future. We are not just educating; we are creating technological geniuses.”