South African Cup is a Necessary Golf Event, Says Envoy

The Consul General of the South African High Commission in Nigeria, Professor Bobby Moroe, has said that the reason his team pays detailed attention to celebrating the South African Week in Nigeria is because of the role it played in ending apartheid in South Africa.

He commented on the closing event of this year’s South African Cup, a golf event that has become part of South Africa’s Freedom and Democracy celebration in Nigeria.

According to him; “There are some countries that stood by us in our trying times and Nigeria is one of them.

“We are very proud of the role they played in ending apartheid in South Africa and now both nations are important economies on the continent.”

He said the South Africa Cup has become a melting point for businessmen and diplomats with interest in both economies and a major part of the South Africa Week celebration in Nigeria.

Over 100 players participated in this year’s event with top businessmen and diplomats thronging the par-72 course for a Stableford round on Sunday, May 4.

The event was supported by Castle Lite, Pepsi, Acutech Support Systems C.Woermann Nigeria Limited, Federal Place Hotel, Geregu Power PLC, Jungle Filmworks, Frosty Bite, 1860 Travels, Glenfiddich, Checkoff Finance Company Limited, Q-shop and Guinea Insurance.

Lanre Kalejaiye and Caren van Royen returned 34 and 39 Stableford points respectively to pick the men’s and women’s prizes in the one-day tournament at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, in Lagos.

Tolu Adesemowo, the Chief Executive Officer of Crossflex International Limited, and the golf event managers, said he believes that, among other things, the experiences that the South African Cup creates has been unique, and that is the primary reason a number of brands have been throwing their weight behind it.

“We are honoured to be in a position where we can bring value to golf and its stakeholders through elite event like this. Being in the industry for over a decade has enriched us with perspectives and experiences that make our event stand out.”

Other winners at the event include; Sanya Akindele, Dammy Oruwari, Lynda Obieze, Ankit Pir, Nitin Mehta, Kayode Oguntayo, Seyi Siwoku, JagdishJethvani, Pat Ozoemene and Morenike Nedum