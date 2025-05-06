Sanwo-Olu Assures Judiciary of Continuous Support, Commissions Magistrates’ Quarters in Ketu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has once again reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the Judiciary and ensuring the smooth delivery of justice in the State. Mr Governor gave this assurance, during the commissioning of the new Magistrates’ Quarters in Ketu. Speaking at the ceremony, he emphasised the pivotal role of the Judiciary in upholding democracy, the rule of law, and public confidence in governance. He noted that the newly commissioned facility is part of his Government’s deliberate efforts to provide a conducive working and living environment for judicial officers, thereby enhancing their efficiency and independence.

“This facility is a bold testament to our belief that justice delivery must not be hindered by inadequate infrastructure”, Mr Governor said.

“We recognise that the well-being of our Magistrates, directly impacts the quality of justice dispensed. By investing in their comfort and security, we are reinforcing the integrity of our justice system.”

The quarters, a modern residential complex tailored to the unique needs of Magistrates, features multiple housing units, a recreational area, and 24-hour security, among other amenities.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, commended and thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for the unprecedented gesture. He described the project as a landmark development that will significantly boost judicial independence, and encourage unbiased and courageous delivery of justice.

“This facility will not only enhance the comfort and morale of our Magistrates, but will also insulate them from undue influence”, Justice Alogba stated.

“It shows a true appreciation of the Judiciary’s role in nation-building, and deepens our resolve to uphold justice without fear or favour.”

The event was attended by top government officials, members of the Judiciary, and traditional rulers.