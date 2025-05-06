  • Monday, 5th May, 2025

Rotary Club of Ewutuntun Prestige Birthed

Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, District 9111 has chartered a new Club, Rotary Club of Ewutuntun Prestige.

Rotary International President 2024-2025, Stephanie Urchick in her letter wrote  “it is my honor to congratulate you on the new club charter of the Rotary Club of Ewutuntun Prestige, District 9111. 

Your club’s addition to our family reflects Rotary’s commitment to service above self, it is also a testament to your Club’s devotion to its members , your community, and to the world we all share, RI President, Urchick added , “ As our vision statement says; “ Together we see a World where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves”. 

Urchick  praised the President and members of Rotary Club of Ewutuntun and Rotary Club of Ewutuntun Prestige, “ Your work is a shining example of Rotary’s positive iimpact and example within and beyond our membership.” 

She further added, “Thank you for being active Rotary leaders who exemplify the Magic of Rotary.”

The pioneer District Governor Rotary International District 9111, Rtn Dr Wole Kukoyi in his reaction congratulated Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, the Irresistible President 2024- 2025, Rtn Bukola Alamu , the board and entire members on the significant feat of Rotary Club of Ewutuntun Prestige historic charter”. 

