Rainoil Gas Commissions LPG Plant in Ore, Ondo State

In alignment with the federal government’s agenda to expand gas accessibility and promote clean cooking energy across Nigeria, Rainoil Gas Limited, a leading player in the downstream energy sector, has commissioned a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant in Ore, Ondo State.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held along the Ore-Okitipupa Road, the Managing Director of Rainoil Gas, Mr. Emmanuel Omuojine, noted that the strategic location of the new gas plant is aimed at providing easier access to clean and affordable cooking gas for residents of Ore and its surrounding communities. This initiative eliminates the need for residents to travel to distant urban centers to purchase LPG.

“We chose Ore because we want to bring clean energy closer to the people,” Omuojine explained. “Our vision is to ensure that gas becomes the fuel of choice for households across Nigeria, and accessibility plays a key role in making that possible.”

Mr. Omuojine highlighted Rainoil Gas’s rapid growth since its inception in 2020, beginning with a storage capacity of 8,000 metric tonnes in Lagos and a fleet of 42 trucks to support efficient distribution across the country. He emphasized that the establishment of gas plants across Nigeria is a critical step in deepening gas penetration and supporting the Federal Government’s national gas expansion plan.

In his remarks at the event, Chairman of Odigbo Local Government, Hon. Taiwo Adegoroye, commended Rainoil Gas for selecting Ore as a key location in its national expansion strategy. He praised the company’s commitment to community development and environmental sustainability.

“This is a thoughtful and impactful move by Rainoil Gas,” Adegoroye stated. “It will not only improve the standard of living in Ore and surrounding towns like Okitipupa, but it will also stimulate local economic activity and promote safer, cleaner cooking habits.”

Hon. Adegoroye also appealed to residents to embrace the use of LPG and shun deforestation practices such as firewood gathering, which are harmful to both the environment and public health.