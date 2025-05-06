Osinbajo to Deliver Keynote address at NBA Plenary in Bayelsa

Julius Osahon in Yenagoa





The immediate past vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to deliver the key note address at the plenary session of this year’s Law Week of the Yenagoa Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) which began on Monday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Branch, Somina Johnbull, at a press briefing as part of the one-week activities, adding the choice of Prof. Osinbajo, was for his vast experience and as a key note speaker at the top of the pyramid of critically acclaimed public speakers and policy analysts on the continent.

He said the former vice president’s expertise in proffering solution societal challenges and contribution to nation-building will be strongly felt on the day of the plenary session.

His words: “Without a doubt, the 2025 law week is perfectly vast, with the quality of panelist of the plenary session, who will do justice to the topic, “Driving Governance, Leadership and Development Through Law”, by offering solution to generational challenges affecting leadership in Nigeria, as well as give insights to leadership models that would drive good governance and guarantee development.

“This year, the theme of our Law Week, “SETTING THE PACE: Law, Leadership and Transformational Development, was meticulously selected in view of the fact that the law and lawyers are primed to set the pace in conversations and initiatives that drive good governance, development and quality leadership.

“This we do by ensuring that our institutions are stronger and our role as ministers in the temple of justice translates to the promotion of the rule of law.”

The chairman who reaffirmed the commitment of the NBA to the swift dispensation of justice in the state, announced plans for its 2025 Law Week, scheduled to hold from May 12 to 16.

He emphasized the association’s focus on justice delivery and its often-unpublicized provision of pro bono legal services, particularly in criminal cases.

He said: “The NBA Yenagoa Branch places a premium on the quick dispensation of justice in the state.

“Our members frequently offer free legal services, especially in criminal matters, though we do not advertise it due to professional restrictions. Judges often refer cases to the NBA for pro bono representation, and our members respond dutifully.”

Johnbull stated the event will provide a platform for driving societal reform and strengthening institutions.

“Law and lawyers must take the lead in setting the tone for development and governance. Our role as ministers in the temple of justice must translate into the promotion of the rule of law and sustainable justice,” he said.

In addition to panel sessions and legal workshops, the Law Week will include a community outreach program to an orphanage for children with special needs.

“This reflects our commitment to ensuring that the impact of the Law Week is felt across all segments of society,” he noted.

Also speaking at the briefing, Chairman of the Law Week Planning Committee and former Bayelsa Commissioner for Environment, Iniruo Wills, underscored the public-oriented approach of the program.

“We deliberately chose this theme to highlight the intersection of law and development,” Wills said.

“The law underpins every aspect of progress, and this event aims to bring legal principles closer to the people and their understanding.”

The NBA Yenagoa Branch is optimistic that this year’s Law Week will be both impactful and transformative for the legal community and the broader society.