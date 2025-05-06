NSC Hails Nigerian Wrestlers for Outstanding Show at 2025 African Championships 

The National Sports Commission, NSC, has congratulated Nigerian Wrestlers for their outstanding performance at the just concluded 2025 Senior Wrestling Championships held in Morocco.

Team Nigeria finished the tournament on top of the medals table with a dominant display, winning 10 Gold medals, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal, having attended the Championship with a contingent of 15 athletes.

The Nigeria Female Team emerged the overall champion for the 14th time, with Nine Gold medals.

And Nigeria also emerged as an African Champion for the first time in four years in men’s Wrestling when former junior international, Steve Simon Izolo, won a Gold medal, to further attest to Nigeria’s commanding strength in African Wrestling.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko praised the Team for the excellent results in Morocco and assured them that their achievements will not go unnoticed by the Commission.

” This is another display of the resilient power of our great Country and I want to thank the athletes and their officials unbehalf of Mr President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

” We are determined to ensure, based on the mandate given to us by Mr President, that all our athletes are well motivated and rewarded under a sustainable Sports ecosystem with a thriving economy. This is our focus and goal because we want to have a sustainable and transitional success plan for all our Sports”, he said.

The Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, while also saluting the athletes for their performance, commended the leadership of the board of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation led by Daniel Igali.

” The success we are recording in Wrestling is not a fluke at all when you take a look at the quality and profile of the President, Daniel Igali, who has continued to transform the sport with his passion, dedication, and international network”.

” We are very intentional about the welfare of our athletes and Mr President has given us all the support to ensure Nigerian athletes henceforth enjoy the dividend of putting on the Green and white colours”.

” I also want to thank the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi ( MFR) for his Moral and financial support for Nigerian Wrestling that birthed this success. He has continued to support the growth of Nigerian Sports beyond Wrestling”, he concluded.