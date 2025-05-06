Illegal Mining Site Shut Down in Kaduna

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





An illegal mining site in Damau Community at Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been shut down by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals.

A statement on Monday by the spokesman of the NSCDC, Afolabi Babafemi, noted the clampdown came after the Commandant General (CG), Audi gave a marching order on mapping out effective and strategic approach towards tackling insecurity, vandalism of public utilities and all acts of economic sabotage across the federation.

He said the move aimed at restoring order and the confidence of investors in the country’s troubled solid minerals sector.

He added the operation targeted a tin-rich site belonging to Trobell Minerals Limited that had been overrun by unauthorised miners for several months as officials said the illegal activities had led to significant economic losses, environmental degradation, and growing insecurity in the area.

Babawale said: “In a strategic approach the NSCDC Mining Marshals adopted a non-kinetic means through community engagement strategy.

“The Traditional leaders and community youths were brought into deliberation and the miners began vacating the site under official supervision without resistance.

“Notably, this diplomatic approach was however lauded by local stakeholders who now pledged continued support to sustain the gains.”

He noted that earlier the activities of illegal miners have posed serious threats to human lives, livelihoods, and investment,” one local official affirmed saying; “This intervention has brought a long-awaited relief.”

Speaking at the one-year anniversary of the establishment and commissioning of the NSCDC Mining Marshal; the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government to empowering the Special Unit for greater impacts and more results.

Babawale said: “The Minister lauded the officers and charged them to keep up the good work as the reward for hard work is more work; promising to ensure the provision of necessary logistic resources and operational support.

The Mining Marshal Commander; AC Attah John Onoja in his response reaffirmed that the fight against illegal mining across the federation remains a top priority and non-negotiable.