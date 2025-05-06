From Challenges to Change: How Digital Innovation is Rewriting Healthcare in Nigeria

Osa Imasogie

In an era where digital transformation is redefining various economic sectors, healthcare in Nigeria stands at a critical transition point. As the CEO of Avon HMO, I have seen firsthand how technology-driven innovations are reshaping our healthcare ecosystem, improving patient outcomes, and expanding access to quality services across the nation.

The question is no longer whether we should embrace technology in healthcare, but how effectively these advancements can be integrated to create a more inclusive and efficient system.

The urgent need for innovation in healthcare

for years, Nigeria’s healthcare system has faced several challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of healthcare professionals, and a significant gap in access to care between urban and rural communities.

Traditional models of healthcare delivery have struggled to keep pace with our growing population, and this has highlighted the need for innovative solutions to bridge these gaps. Fortunately, technology is proving to be a powerful tool in addressing these challenges and examples abound. In Nigeria, startups like HealthTracka are enabling home diagnostics, making it easier for individuals to undergo essential health screenings without visiting a hospital. In addition, telemedicine platforms are being launched by hospitals and HMOs alike to provide alternative access routes to quality healthcare. In other parts of Africa, startups like Zipline are deploying drones to deliver medications and blood supplies to rural communities in Rwanda, ensuring that life-saving treatments reach those in need, reducing delivery time from hours to minutes.

These examples illustrate the power of digital health solutions in overcoming systemic challenges & reinforces the urgency for broader adoption in Nigeria.

Avon HMO’s Commitment to Digital Transformation

At Avon HMO, we have long recognized the potential of technology in enhancing healthcare delivery. Back in 2016, we became the first HMO in Nigeria to launch health plans online, making it easier for individuals and businesses to access quality healthcare at their convenience. We also launched our mobile app and explored strategic collaborations with leading fintechs like PiggyVest and Shecluded for installment payment options to help more Nigerians get health coverage.

Recently, we launched Ava, an AI-powered chatbot available 24/7 on WhatsApp. This is a testament to our commitment to innovation for the benefit of our customers. Ava provides swift support to our members, addresses inquiries and assists with healthcare plan management in real time. By streamlining our operations, Ava ensures that our members receive timely and accurate information, essentially improving their overall experience.

The healthcare facilities we partner with are also not left out. We developed an intuitive provider portal to eliminate challenges associated with enrollee verification and preauthorization, thus ensuring faster service delivery. This has helped us reduce potential hospital delays and improve patient outcomes.

In addition to the above, our painstaking work in harnessing big data has birthed the Population Health and Utilization Report (PHUR). This is an analytical tool that equips organizational leaders with key insights into the overall health and wellness status of their workforce, enabling people to make informed healthcare decisions.

A case for interconnected care

However, there are still gaps that need to be closed, especially regarding data and digitalization within the wider healthcare landscape. Beyond direct patient interactions, integrating digital technology into healthcare will simplify the collection and analysis of big data, empowering healthcare providers to make more informed decisions, optimize resource allocation, and anticipate emerging health trends.

In more developed health ecosystems, electronic medical records (EMRs) provide real-time insights that enable better care coordination, reduce errors, and support proactive, preventive healthcare. This isn’t yet the case in Nigeria: while many hospitals have begun adopting EMRs, these systems largely operate in silos. Each institution often uses a different platform, with little to no integration, thus leading to fragmented care and inefficiencies.

As a major player in the managed care space, we believe this is a gap that must be addressed. There’s a need for greater interoperability not just between hospitals but also across HMOs. To ensure true continuity of care, there must be a connected system that allows patient data to move securely and seamlessly when patients move between hospitals and when enrollees transition from one HMO to another.

As various stakeholders continue to invest in digital innovation, we see the interoperability of EMRs and broader health data systems as a critical enabler of more efficient, transparent, and patient-centered care.

The Road Ahead: A Vision for Nigeria’s Digital Health Future

As we look to the future, the continued integration of technology in healthcare is essential for enhancing service delivery and more efficient, patient-centred care. At Avon HMO, our mission is to build a future where every Nigerian, regardless of location or income, has access to quality healthcare through technology-driven solutions.

However, this shouldn’t be done alone. As we continue to invest in digital innovations, strategic partnerships between all stakeholders and widespread policy advocacy is what will help us move the needle as a nation. We all have a role to play – HMOs, healthcare providers, tech innovators, public sector and policymakers must collaborate to drive meaningful change. If it can be done in the financial services sector, surely it can be done in healthcare too.

By embracing digital tools, learning from global innovations, and fostering cross-sector partnerships, we can overcome existing challenges and pave the way for a healthier future for all Nigerians.

The future of healthcare in Nigeria is digital, and the time to act is now.

* Mr. Imasogie, the Chief Executive Officer of Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), writes from Lagos