FCT Targets Vaccination of 1,116,677 Children in 2025

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Administration aims to provide immunisation coverage for 1,116, 677 children during the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) in the FCT. Acting Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Rukkaya Wamako, disclosed this at the flag-off of the exercise in Abuja.

Wamako said they would ensure the exercise reached all settlements, including children aged 0-59 months, living in riverine areas and all urban slums during the exercise, which will run from May 4 to May 10.

She urged women to come out massively to vaccinate their children, saying the vaccination is free of charge and there is no overdose.

Wamako said, “The government is spending a lot of money to take care of these vaccines or to keep their potency by keeping solar, by keeping light, by keeping generator, buying diesel, to make sure that the cold chain is being maintained to the last point where the child is being given this vaccine.”

In her keynote address, Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, said vaccine preventable diseases was one of the leading causes of childhood morbidity and mortality in Nigeria and the FCT.

Fasawe said preventative health measures needed to be supported and promoted to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, described the trajectory of Nigeria’s immunisation effort as positive, in spite of challenges.

Mulombo called for acceleration of the programme, and urged parents, communities, religious leaders and stakeholders to ensure that each child was vaccinated to allow the target of universal immunisation is attained in Nigeria.