Fagbemi: Nigeria to Serve as Model for Responsible, Rights-conscious Business Conduct in Africa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has revealed the federal government is laying the foundation for Nigeria to serve as a model in Africa for responsible and rights-conscious business conduct.

The minister made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja at the High Level Workshop on Advancing Business and Human Rights organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UN Global Compact, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fagbemi said: “It is both a privilege and a personal pleasure to address you today at this High-Level Workshop on Advancing Business and Human Rights in Nigeria. This subject is particularly close to my heart – not just as the Attorney General of the Federation, but as a citizen deeply committed to the cause of justice, fairness, and the rule of law in every sphere of our national life.”

He added: “Today marks yet another step forward in our collective journey toward embedding human rights within the conduct of business in Nigeria. The adoption of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAPBHR) stands as a milestone – one that aligns our nation with global best practices, particularly the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).

“This process – meticulous, inclusive, and rigorous – began as far back as 2012. It culminated in the formal approval of the NAPBHR by the Federal Executive Council in April 2023. With this, Nigeria proudly became the third country in Africa to develop and adopt a National Action Plan specifically addressing business and human rights. This is not merely a procedural achievement; it is a moral and strategic imperative.”

He explained that: “The NAPBHR is anchored on the three foundational pillars of the UNGPs: The State’s duty to protect human rights in the context of business operations; The corporate responsibility to respect human rights in the course of business activities; and The joint obligation to ensure access to remedy for individuals and communities adversely affected by business-related violations.”

He said: “As we move from policy to practice, the government is spearheading nationwide awareness campaigns, institutional capacity building, and targeted engagement with both public and private entities.

“Mechanisms are being put in place to strengthen access to justice, promote transparency in business operations, and empower communities – particularly those most vulnerable to rights violations – to actively participate in decisions that affect their lives and livelihoods.”

He revealed that: “The country is adopting a holistic approach in addressing these issues. From employment practices and environmental sustainability to gender equality, land rights, and security, we are determined to ensure that the implementation of this Action Plan is inclusive and impactful.

“Indeed, this initiative is already strengthening the bond between government, business, and civil society – laying the foundation for Nigeria to serve as a model in Africa for responsible and rights-conscious business conduct.

“We recognize, however, that much work remains; the path ahead requires sustained collaboration, robust monitoring, and a shared commitment to continuous improvement are essential to achieving our shared goals.

“This is why this workshop is both timely and necessary – especially now, as the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu implements transformative reforms to strengthen our investment climate and foster sustainable development.”

On his part, the United Nations (UN), Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Fall said: “Let me begin by commending the Government of Nigeria for its efforts to prevent and address business-related human rights abuses. The National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights is a national commitment to protect human dignity, preserve the environment, and ensure that economic progress benefits everyone. Its adoption – and now its implementation – has truly raised hopes for more effective management of human rights risks by businesses.

“It reflects Nigeria’s broader commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals. When fully implemented, the National Action Plan will align Nigeria’s economic goals with its human rights obligations, including in the face of business-related human rights abuse.

“It lays a strong foundation for ethical business conduct – essential for sustainable growth in Africa’s largest economy. By doing so, Nigeria is creating a business environment that attracts responsible investment and fosters inclusive prosperity.”

Fall said: “But policies alone do not bring change. Real progress comes from inclusive engagement with key stakeholders – from civil society, private sector leaders, government institutions, academia, and most importantly, affected communities.

“Local ownership is not a checkbox; it is the core of meaningful and lasting transformation. I welcome the fact that some businesses in Nigeria have taken up the standard of human rights in their operations.

“The United Nations is proud to support this journey. Through the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UNDP, the UN Global Compact, and our entire Country Team, we stand ready to assist with elaborating policy frameworks for responsible business conduct and their alignment with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and other authoritative regional and international normative frameworks.”

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, assured all of the commitment of the Commission to ensure adherence to rule of law.

He said: “We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders, government, business, and civil society, to ensure that our laws, policies, and practices are consistent with international human rights standards and that the voices of the most vulnerable are heard and respected.

“This workshop is an opportunity to deepen our collaborations, share experiences, and chart a course for the effective implementation of the NAP on business and human rights, as well as to build an avenue for national working groups to meet and analyze these strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities, and strategize on how to delight the NAP on business and human rights.”