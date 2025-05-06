Delta Activist Denies Mentioning Names in Media Chat on Feud With Ojei

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The National Coordinator of the Foundation For Right Advocate, Ms Tega Shalokpe, has said that she never mentioned any politician’s name in her media chat over her dispute with former Senior Special Assistant to Delta Governor on Civil Society and NGOs, Mr. Victor Ojei, for his opposition to the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ojei had recently resigned his appointment after the defection of Oborevwori, which he described as a coup against the people of Delta State and called on PDP members, pro-democracy and civil society groups to rise against the governor’s APC in Delta State.

But Ojei’s colleague in the human rights community, Shalokpe, had said in a statement Monday that the activist lacked the moral justification to oppose Oborevwori’s defection.

According to her, Ojei had no issue with his political leader’s defection from the PDP to the APC but was now complaining when it came to the turn of Oborevwori.

“We know all your plans. The plot by your principal to become governor of the state, not through elections but courts. I will assure you it won’t work,” she had said.

Shalokpe wondered why Wong Box was using right activism to hoodwink Deltans for his and his leader’s personal interest which she vowed to frustrate.

“He has been trying to capture some persons in this state into their own selfish interests, which are knowingly to him. That we already know. All their hidden agendas. We know their plans And I want him to take this message to his principal that we know what they are up to. It can never happen.

“You cannot deceive the public to satisfy your principal. You cannot deceive the people for your selfish interest. Wong Box”, she added.

Shalokpe berated her colleague for claiming to have resigned his appointment because of insecurity wondering why he didn’t take that decision before now.

“Ojei claimed he was resigning because of insecurity but where was he when herdsmen were terrorizing people in their communities in Abraka, Aghalopke, Uvwheru and other areas.

“Wongbox where were you when Comrade Kelly Efemena Umukoro went to visit some of the affected places that was suffering from the herdsmen attack. Places like Abraka, Ughelli, Uvwheru, Agadama and other places. Wongbox where were you?

“You did not resign for them. You did not speak up for them. You did not go there to visit them.

“You should have been a human rights activist for all and not for some particular persons. And if you are a human rights activist for all, you would have resigned a long time ago, even before the defection of Governor Oborevwori to APC,” she stated.

Shalokpe noted that when his principal, defected from the PDP before Governor Oborevwori, he did not complain and now he is making issues. Why?” she asked.

She maintained that the human rights body were with the governor’s decision to defect to APC for the benefit of the people of Delta State adding: “I and our colleagues in the human rights body are solidly behind him.

“We know all your plans. It is for your principal to become the governor of the state but that won’t happen now because the person that will take over from Governor Oborevwori after his eight years will come from Delta South. We are rotating the governorship seat according to senatorial zones.

“What your hidden agendas are? Because you have been deceiving the public. What you are telling the public is not what you are doing. You want to deceive the public into your own selfish interests? And I want you to tell the public because you cannot deceive me and others. For your own selfish interests,” she added.

Shalokpe said she was aware of the promise to allegedly make him a commissioner but it won’t work with “that your Delta Alliance group and your secret meetings”.

The fiery female activist stated that she was misquoted by reporters assuming his principal in previous publication, adding: “I never mentioned any name as his principal in my media interview.”

Shalokpe urged the people not to be deceived by the actions of some activists whose motives were for selfish reasons.