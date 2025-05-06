CDHR, Effiat Community, Urge Oriental Energy to Comply with NOGICD Act

Sunday Ehigiator





The indigenous people of Effiat/Mbo, Akwa Ibom State, in collaboration with the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Akwa Ibom State Branch, have called on the management of Oriental Energy Resources Limited (OERL) to immediately comply with the NOGICD Act 2010, specifically the Community Content Guidelines, without further delay or excuse, whilst fulfilling all agreements reached with the Effiat/Mbo host communities in 2023.

According to them, OERL’s actions demonstrate a clear disregard for the law, agreements, and the rights of the host communities. This, they lamented during a peaceful protest at Oriental Energy Resources Limited’s Head Office at Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday.

Speaking during the protest, State Chairman, Committee for Defence of Human Rights at Akwa Ibom State, Comrade Ndifreke Afangide, explained that the relevant authorities should intervene, hold OERL accountable, and ensure compliance.

He said: “The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)’s failure to enforce compliance has further exacerbated the situation.

“We are here today essentially on the breach of agreement by Oriental Energy Resources Limited because we have tried all means possible to reach out to the energy firm to fulfil the agreement, they reached with the people of Efiat Mbo Community, Akwa Ibom State.

“They came to our community, to utilise our resources, agreeing that they are going to provide jobs for the indigenous people of the community, establish offices in the community and contribute to infrastructure development.”

Also speaking at the protest, the President General of Obolo Youth Coalition Worldwide, Comrade Emmanuel Esam, said that what Oriental Energy Resources Ltd has done to the host communities is very disheartening and unacceptable to the indigenous people.

He added: “The reports have come to my table to my desk countless times and I have written to them several times and then put the NCDMB in loop as well as the DSS and even the NSA.

“And on several occasions, the NCDMBS have called for a meeting between Oriental Energy Resources and the Obolo Youth Coalition worldwide, which led to meetings whereby they agreed that they were going to oblige with the agreement they entered into with the host community.

“However, up until today, they have failed to take any action regarding this.”