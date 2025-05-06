Business Reality TV Show ‘The Next Titan’ Gains Momentum

Mary Nnah

The search for Nigeria’s next business titan is heating up as “The Next Titan” Season 10, powered by Bravopoints Media Limited, continues to make waves across the country. With heavyweight partners such as Betano as the headline sponsor, Sifax Group, Lifemate Furnitures, Nikky Taurus, and Arik Air as supporting sponsors, the show has become a hot topic of discussion in the business community.

The show’s theme, “The Unconventional,” is attracting creative entrepreneurs who are willing to think outside the box and showcase their innovative business ideas.

The ongoing search is for exceptional entrepreneurs with the potential, creativity, personality, and tenacity to compete for 10 weeks for N50 million worth of prizes.

The race began with the Abuja auditions, which had a plethora of contestants in attendance. The audition was very tough as the audition judges, Ms. Victoria Mamza, Mr. Ronald Ajiboye, and Mr. Chucks Iwunoh, did not take it lightly with the contestants. The goal still remains the search for that entrepreneur who is unconventional.

The Garden City of Port Harcourt was the next stop, as the search for that creative entrepreneur who has all it takes to be the Next Titan continued. The audition was held at the popular Hotel Presidential.

During the audition, the Head of Marketing at Betano, Mr. Olusesan Olukoya, encouraged the contestants to seize the opportunity presented to them to be the best at what they do, even as they compete to become the Next Titan. He added that Betano is not just their one-stop shop for gaming but their trusted ally in capacity development.