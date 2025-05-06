  • Tuesday, 6th May, 2025

Breaking: Six Delta Reps Dump PDP for APC

*Two LP Reps from Enugu Join PDP


Juliet Akoje in Abuja

Six House of Representatives members from Delta State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors include Hon. Victor Nwokolo, Hon. Julius Pondi, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, Hon. Okodiko Jonathan, and Hon.Nnamdi Ezechi.

Also, two Labour Party members from Enugu State also defected from their party to join the PDP.

They are Hon. Mark Obetta and Hon. Dennis Nnamdi.

According to Speaker Abbas, the lawmakers attributed their defections to unresolved internal crises within their parties both at state and national levels.

Recall that the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and several PDP members recently defected to the APC.

