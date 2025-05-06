Battle of San Siro: Lewandowski Boost for Barca against Inter Tonight

Last week’s 3-3 draw result between Barcelona and Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League in the Spanish city will forever be remembered as one of the greatest matches of the competition. For Inter, the draw was an advantage despite missing the opportunity to take victory to today’s second leg in San Siro.

Playing against a Barcelona side chasing a quadruple, having already won the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, this Champions League second leg semi final may well provide them with the chance to make that dream possible. But first, they need to beat Inter to qualify for their sixth Champions League final in Munich on May 31.

Already, there is excitement in the Catalan dressing room following the return of their goals talisman, Robert Lewandowski after a four game absence due to injury and is included in the squad for the vital game.

The Polish striker was injured in a game against Celta on 19 April but after two weeks working on his recovery and training with the squad on Sunday, he has been give the all clear to return to action.

Hansi Flick can now count on a Lewandowski who has scored 40 goals this season for the Blaugranes.

The game on Tuesday inside the Giuseppe Meazza stadium comes after the 3-3 draw in the first at the Estadi Olímpic last week.

So the Polish striker’s presence is a huge boost for a game that Barça is desperate to win.

For Inter, there should be no worry over their captain, Lautaro Martinez, who was seen training with the rest of the team at Appiano Gentile. He was initially feared may miss this crucial decider due to a knock. He has however dispelled this speculation but the same cannot be said of Davide Frattesi who has not been seen on the pitch because of a knock.

Martinez trained with the rest of the team on the eve of a Champions League semifinal second leg, a confirmation that he will be available against Barcelona in this all important decider tonight.