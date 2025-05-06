Bamise Ayanwola: BRT Driver Sentenced to Death

Andrew Nice Ominikoron, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, accused of killing a BRT passenger, has been sentenced to death by hanging after the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square Annexe found him guilty of the brutal murder of 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwola and the sexual assault of two other women.

Delivering the judgement in the case, Justice Sherifat Sonaike, convicted Ominikoron on multiple charges, including murder, rape, and sexual assault, following a high-profile trial that has gripped public attention since 2022.

The trial Judge’s declaration was unequivocal: “For the death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, you shall be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy on your soul.”

Ominikoron had faced a five-count charge filed by the Lagos State Government, comprising one count of murder, two counts of rape, and two counts of conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges, when arraigned in March 2022.

The court, however, found overwhelming evidence against him in connection with the tragic death of Bamise, who went missing after boarding the BRT bus Ominikoron was driving from Chevron Bus Stop on the Lekki-Ajah expressway on February 26, 2022.

Her body was discovered days later, sparking outrage, protests, and widespread calls for justice.

In addition to Bamise’s case, the prosecution presented detailed testimonies and medical reports showing that Ominikoron had also sexually assaulted a medical doctor, Dr Anosike Victoria, and raped another victim, Maryland Ojiezelu, under similar circumstances.

During the trial, the court heard from multiple witnesses, including the surviving victims, law enforcement officers, medical personnel, and forensic experts. The prosecution tendered physical and documentary evidence, including CCTV footage, call logs, and medical examination reports linking Ominikoron to the crimes.

Justice Sonaike held that the evidence presented was “credible, consistent, and compelling”, stating that the Defendant took advantage of his position as a BRT driver to prey on unsuspecting female passengers.

Bamise’s murder, in particular, triggered national concern over the safety of public transportation in Lagos, and raised questions about the security systems in place on the BRT network.

The court’s ruling is seen as a significant moment in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, and a stern warning to perpetrators of gender-based violence.

While rights groups and members of the public have praised the judgement as a victory for justice and a step toward greater protection for women, Ominikoron has the constitutional right to appeal the court’s decision up to the Supreme Court.