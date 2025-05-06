At Tech Festival, Enugu Targets Investment Deals

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





The Enugu State Government has said the state expects to close several venture capital deals at the upcoming Enugu Tech festival.

Commissioner of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Prince Lawrence Ezeh, made this known yesterday, while addressing journalists ahead of the festival slated for May 7-9 at the International Conference Centre.

In his address, Ezeh said that Nigeria’s Eastern Corridor was already beginning to attract the attention of global venture capital, adding that Enugu was already emerging as a strategic destination.

The Commissioner disclosed the festival will draw participants from across different tech sectors, including software developers, engineers, students, startup founders, investors, academia, and policymakers.

“I want to encourage everyone to not just attend, but to come prepared to connect, collaborate, pitch, to learn, and pivot, “he said. “Hundreds of brand-new laptops and tablets will be given away as prizes,” he said.

Speaking further, he said “the ultimate aim of this festival is not just to create excitement for three days. Our goal is to ignite a movement – a sustained momentum that will reshape how we think about technology, investment, and talent development in Enugu and across Nigeria,”.

He said that the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, are expected to attend the festival.

“Their attendance is not just ceremonial – they will be delivering keynote addresses that are expected to help shape the digital policy direction for Nigeria over the next decade,” he said.

He added: “Their presence reflects the federal government’s growing interest in decentralising innovation and empowering states like Enugu to take the lead,”.