APC National Secretary Rejects Proposed 2026 Zoning Arrangement in Osun Guber

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has kicked against the proposed zoning arrangement for the party’s 2026 governorship ticket in Osun State.

In a Facebook post, yesterday morning, Basiru stated that zoning was not part of the APC constitution, emphasising that every eligible party member should have the right to contest.

He posited that zoning undermined the democratic process and could alienate voters from zones excluded by such arrangements.

According to him, “When you insist on zoning, aren’t you going to canvass votes in other zones whose aspirants you have denied?” he questioned in his post.

Basiru reiterated his opposition to zoning, stressing that the focus should be on competence and unity, not regional division.

“Zoning is not in our constitution. People should be free to contest. When you insist on zoning, aren’t you going to canvass votes in other zones whose aspirants you have denied? I’m not in support of zoning. – Senator Ajibola Basiru PhD”

Speaking in the same vein, a political analyst Comrade Adeosu Adeleke, faulted the use of Ilerioluwa office by Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, AMBO, as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the next governorship election in Osun state.

Speaking with THISDAY yesterday in Osogbo, he posited that Oyebamiji, the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, should not be the only intending aspirant to have access to Ilerioluwa office.

He stressed that all other aspirants can as well be encouraged to make use of the place, saying, “How can a father have like 5 children and one is being favoured. That’s not good enough” he said.